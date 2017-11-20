“It turns out, though, I already have an excellent pen-based touchscreen device: an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil,” Carlson writes. “Astropad Studio ($79.99 per year) turns that iPad Pro into a digitizer. Most Wacom tablets incorporate a pen-sensitive surface that transmits strokes and taps over a wire. If you want to spend at least $800, the Wacom Cintiq provides a touch-sensitive screen on which to work… Astropad Studio does the same on the iPad Pro you already own, wired or wirelessly… [and] is an impressive way to incorporate pen input into Mac drawing or image editing.”
Read more and see the screenshots in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A decade of Astropad Studio ($799.90) on your various iPad Pro units over the years seems very competitive vs. one Wacom tablet that quite likely won’t last nearly that long.