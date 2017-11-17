“With 3 years now gone by since the last Mac mini update, it’s one of Apple’s long running product lines ripe for a complete overhaul,” Jordan Kahn reports for 9to5Mac.

“That’s likely why industrial design student Louis Berger’s latest concept envisions a miniature desktop Mac but with a much more modern approach,” Kahn reports. “He’s dubbed the idea ‘Taptop Computer Concept,’ but at its core it’s essentially a new form factor for Mac mini with a built-in Touch Bar and more.”

Kahn reports, “The form factor of the concept notably takes the Mac mini format from a behind or underneath design to something that’s meant to sit in front of the user as a peripheral with the built-in Touch Bar.”



Read more in the full article here.