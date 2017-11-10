“Apple has quietly acquired InVisage Technologies, a firm that works on enhancing imaging in less-than-optimal lighting conditions,” Abhimanyu Ghoshal reports for TNW. “The terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

“The company explains on its website that its QuantumFilm material, which it’s developed in-house, can be used in miniature camera modules to allow them to capture more light than before, while also reducing the overall size of these imaging components,” Ghoshal reports. “Apple hasn’t commented on the acquisition or specified what the InVisage team will work on at its new digs, but it’s safe to assume that the company’s tech will eventually be incorporated in future iPhone cameras.”

“InVisage noted that its QuantumFilm sensor material ‘absorbs the same amount of light as silicon in a layer ten times thinner,'” Ghoshal reports. “That could certainly help Apple develop smaller camera systems in the future”

