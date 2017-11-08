“The world’s most valuable public company just made more history,” Amrith Ramkumar reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Apple shares rose 0.3% Wednesday to a new all-time high of $175.38, giving the iPhone maker a market value of $900 billion for the first time. Apple needs to close above $175.30 to close above $900 billion.”

“Apple is the first U.S. company to reach $900 billion, having already become the first to hit $800 billion when it accomplished the feat in May,” Ramkumar reports. “It now needs to grow its market capitalization by just 11% to become the first public company worth $1 trillion. Based on Apple’s share count as of Oct. 20, that would mean a share price of $194.77.”

“For comparison, the Journal’s Market Data Group found that Apple’s market value exceeds the combined market values of more than 100 of the smallest companies in the S&P 500 and gross domestic products of more than 90% of the 192 countries tracked by the World Bank,” Ramkumar reports. “After taking nearly three decades to grow to $100 billion, Apple has gone from $100 billion to $900 billion in just over 10 years.”

