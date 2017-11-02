MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q417 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT/2pm PDT today.

Apple will provide live audio streaming of its Q417 Results Conference Call using Apple’s industry-leading QuickTime multimedia software.

The live webcast will begin at 2pm PDT/ 5pm EDT today here.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $52.6 billion, an increase of 12% from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.07, up 24%. International sales accounted for 62% of the quarter’s revenue.

For their fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, Apple guided for revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion.

Live notes from Apple’s Q117 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• Revenue in Greater China up 12% YOY

• Apple CFO Luca Maestri reviews results

• Cooks thanks employees and customers for a very successful record-breaking fiscal year

• Apple expanded free coding with Swift program to 30 community colleges in the US; just the beginning

• Apple Michigan Avenue location opened recently

• Apple TV 4K debuted in Q317 and offers a great selection of 4K HD content, with much more on the way

• Apple’s wearables business up 75% YOY and in fiscal 2017, already generated the revenue of a Fortune 400 company

• watchOS 4.1 brings 40 million songs to your wrist via Apple Music

• Apple is very excited about launch of Apple Heart Study using Apple Watch

• Apple Watch unit growth up over 50% YOY

• Mac: 5.386 million units vs. 4.886 million units in Q416 (+10% YOY), $7.170 billion revenue vs. $5.739 billion in Q416 (+25%)

• Apple’s Mac had its best year ever!

• Developers are sucessfully using Apple’s CoreML (Machine Learning)

• Cook: We believe AR is going to change the way we use technology forever.

• Cook: With iOS 11, iPad has become more powerful than ever (with more power than most PC notebooks)

• Services business alone is already the size of a Fortune 100 company

• Cook talks up iPhone X (“The Second Coming of the Jesus Phone.” – MDN Ed.)

• The launch of iPhone X is now underway as stores open in Australia and Asia

• Record quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.07, up 24% YOY

• Double digit growth in enterprise and education Mac and iPad sales

• All-time Mac unit sales record in China

• Return to growth in China

• All-time record results for Apple’s Services business

• revenue of $52.6 billion, an increase of 12% YOY

• Cook: “I couldn’t be more excited about Apple’s future.”

• Apple CEO Tim Cook makes introductory remarks

• Apple Inc. Data Summary

• Apple Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements

• AAPL: 173.11 +5.00 (2.97%) @ 4:55PM EDT

• What the analysts expected prior to Apple’s report:

– Q4 adjusted EPS: $1.87 expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

– Q4 revenue: $50.7 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.

– Q4 iPhone unit sales: 46 million expected by a FactSet consensus estimate.

– Q1 revenue guidance: $84.9 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.

• AAPL: 173.75 +5.64 (3.35%) @ 4:50PM EDT