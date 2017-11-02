MacDailyNews Take: Well, okay, so not “exact.” In our world, $100,000 still means something.
Other analyst estimates:
• Q4 adjusted EPS: $1.87 expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.
• Q4 revenue: $50.7 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.
• Q4 iPhone unit sales: 46 million expected by a FactSet consensus estimate.
• Q1 revenue forecast: $84.9 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.
• Q1 margin forecast: 38.6 percent expected by a StreetAccount estimate.
“In the past, Apple has debuted products in September and released them soon after. As a result, analysts get a hint of how new iPhones are selling by October or November, ahead of January’s big holiday-season numbers,” Balakrishnan writes. “But this year, Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone X, hasn’t even hit stores. That means a lot is riding on Apple’s forward guidance. Ancillary products, like HomePod, are also in the pipeline.”
MacDailyNews Take: As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page right around 4:30pm EDT).
Apple’s conference call to discuss Q417 results is scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT. We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT.
