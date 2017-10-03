Apple has announced the date and time of the company’s fiscal year 2017 fourth quarter earning release and conference call.

Apple’s conference call to discuss Q417 results is scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT. The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT on November 2nd).

We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT on on November 2nd.

Apple will provide live audio streaming of its Q417 Results Conference Call using Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. The live webcast will be found at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/ and will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter. Live streaming uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a crappy PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.