“Apple has been on a tear in recent quarters, returning to growth, and finding massive revenue streams beyond the all-consuming iPhone,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz.

“After posting $45.4 billion in revenue last quarter — a gain of 7% over the same quarter last year — Apple’s stock has soared. Every single one of its businesses — the iPhone, the iPad, Mac computers, services, and its miscellaneous ‘Other products’ bucket — is now the size of a Fortune 500 company,” Murphy writes. “There’s no indication that the company will slow down anytime soon.”

“Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings (its fiscal year ends in September) after the market closes on Nov. 2, and Wall Street is expecting another bumper quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated that Apple’s revenue for the quarter will be around $50.7 billion, which would be an 8% increase over the $46.9 billion it generated in the same quarter in 2016,” Murphy writes. “Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went on sale Sept. 22 in the US, so we’ll likely get an update about how the first weekend of sales went, but Apple’s newest flagship phone, the iPhone X, does not debut in stores until Nov. 3…”

