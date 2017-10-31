– Stream music on Apple Watch Series 3 with Apple Music or iCloud Music Library
– Listen to live radio on Beats 1, custom stations, and expert-curated stations with the new Radio app on Apple Watch Series 3
– Use Siri to find, discover, and play songs, playlists, or albums
– Sync fitness data with GymKit-enabled treadmills, ellipticals, stair steppers, and indoor bikes for more accurate distance, pace, and energy burn metrics
– Ability to disconnect from a WiFi network in Control Center for Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular)
– Fixes an issue for Apple Watch Series 1 and later where Heart Rate notifications were delivered when the feature was not enabled
– Fixes an issue where some users did not receive Stand Reminders
– Resolves an issue where the current stand hour indicator did not appear for some users
– Resolves an issue that caused haptics to not be delivered for silent alarms
– Addresses an issue that prevented Apple Watch (1st generation) from charging for some users
– Resolves an issue where the Sunrise and Sunset complication would sometimes not appear
– Restores Mandarin as the default dictation language for China
Apple releases iOS 11.1
– Stream music on Apple Watch Series 3 with Apple Music or iCloud Music Library
Thank You for supporting MacDailyNews!
4 Comments
Add Your Feedback
Recent Articles
- Apple releases tvOS 11.1
- Apple releases watchOS 4.1
- Apple releases iOS 11.1
- Apple acknowledges Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) issue with display ‘edge stripes’
- David Pogue reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘The best thing is its size’
- The ins and outs of Apple’s new file system, APFS
- How Apple built the iPhone X
- Apple designing next-gen iPhones, iPads that would dump Qualcomm components
- Forbes reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Opulent, gorgeous, classy; the best iPhone yet
- CNBC reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘The best smartphone on the market’