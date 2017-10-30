“While the iPhone X has reportedly faced production issues related to the TrueDepth camera, resulting in shipment delays, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said supply of components for the facial recognition system is now stable,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“In a research note with KGI Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that Apple won’t ‘repeat the mistake’ of delayed production with next year’s iPhone models, which he predicts will ‘arrive on time’ under ‘stable supply,'” Rossignol reports. “Kuo expects new iPhone models launching in the second half of 2018 to adopt the same wafer level optics for the TrueDepth system’s dot projector, and the same 4P lens for the infrared camera, as the iPhone X. ”

