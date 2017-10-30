“Apple has reportedly dismissed an engineer after his daughter’s iPhone X hands-on video went viral on YouTube,” Tom Warren reports for The Verge. “Brooke Amelia Peterson published a vlog earlier this week, which included a trip to the Apple campus to visit her father and see an unreleased iPhone X.”

“Peterson now claims her father has been fired as a result of her video,” Warren reports. “In a tearful video, Peterson explains her father violated an Apple company rule by allowing her to film the unreleased handset at Apple’s campus.”

“The video itself may have seemed like an innocent hands-on, but it did include footage of an iPhone X with special employee-only QR codes,” Warren reports. “A notes app was also shown on the iPhone X in the video, which appeared to include codenames of unreleased Apple products. Filming on Apple’s campus is strictly prohibited, so filming an unreleased iPhone X is a definite rule violation.”



