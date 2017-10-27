“In a statement issued to MacRumors, Best Buy said its prices reflect a customer’s ability to ‘get a phone the way they want,'” Rossignol reports. “‘Our prices reflect the fact that no matter a customer’s desired plan or carrier, or whether a customer is on a business or personal plan, they are able to get a phone the way they want at Best Buy. Our customers have told us they want this flexibility and sometimes that has a cost,’ a Best Buy spokesperson told MacRumors.”
“Apple charges $999 or $1,149 for the iPhone X with 64GB or 256GB of storage in the United States,” Rossignol reports. “Best Buy charges $1,099 or $1,249 online and in stores for the equivalent models on a Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint account.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple lets customers choose from among carriers and payment/upgrade programs or to pay in full for an unlocked device – in other words, “get a phone the way they want” – for $100 less, so we remain unsure WTF Best Buy is blathering on about. Do you?
Best Buy is certainly ironically named. If we were ever, for some insane reason, to shop at Best Buy, we’d ask them to price match iPhone X with Apple.com just to see what happens.
