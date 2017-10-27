“Best Buy began accepting iPhone X pre-orders alongside Apple at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time today, but several customers quickly realized that the electronics retailer is charging an extra $100 for the smartphone at full price,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“In a statement issued to MacRumors, Best Buy said its prices reflect a customer’s ability to ‘get a phone the way they want,'” Rossignol reports. “‘Our prices reflect the fact that no matter a customer’s desired plan or carrier, or whether a customer is on a business or personal plan, they are able to get a phone the way they want at Best Buy. Our customers have told us they want this flexibility and sometimes that has a cost,’ a Best Buy spokesperson told MacRumors.”

“Apple charges $999 or $1,149 for the iPhone X with 64GB or 256GB of storage in the United States,” Rossignol reports. “Best Buy charges $1,099 or $1,249 online and in stores for the equivalent models on a Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint account.”

