“If your hopes of getting an iPhone X were dashed by Apple’s online store Friday morning, some enterprising eBay users might have an alternative — if you don’t mind paying up,” Don Reisinger reports for Fortune.

“Immediately after Apple and carriers started selling pre-orders on Friday, some who were lucky enough to get launch-date delivery offered to sell those products to the highest bidder on eBay,” Reisinger reports. “As of this writing, a Space Grey iPhone X pre-order through T-Mobile is on sale for $60,000. Those looking for an unlocked Space Grey iPhone X could get it on launch day by paying the person who pre-ordered it $20,000. A slew of other listings for a variety of amounts, including many at around $5,000, are also available.”

Reisinger reports, “All of the listings on eBay now promise that once Apple ships the iPhone X to them, they’ll turn around and send it to the person who bought the device on eBay.”

