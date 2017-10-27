“Immediately after Apple and carriers started selling pre-orders on Friday, some who were lucky enough to get launch-date delivery offered to sell those products to the highest bidder on eBay,” Reisinger reports. “As of this writing, a Space Grey iPhone X pre-order through T-Mobile is on sale for $60,000. Those looking for an unlocked Space Grey iPhone X could get it on launch day by paying the person who pre-ordered it $20,000. A slew of other listings for a variety of amounts, including many at around $5,000, are also available.”
Reisinger reports, “All of the listings on eBay now promise that once Apple ships the iPhone X to them, they’ll turn around and send it to the person who bought the device on eBay.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the law of supply and demand!
So, not only do we have an actual genuine extra iPhone X (256GB Space Gray, Unlocked with Verizon SIM) Day One November 3 preorder in hand, but, hey, after reading this report, we’re taking bids on it! Simply contact webmaster@macdailynews.com and the fully loaded, shrink-wrapped Apple iPhone X flagship will be Fedex’ed to the highest bidder as soon as it’s delivered to us on November 3rd.
Not only that, but we also have multiple loaded iPhone 7 Plus (256GB, Jet Black, Unlocked with no SIM, with original box) units that have been used by MacDailyNews staff for the past year that we were planning to sell on eBay as usual. All are in very good condition. If you want one or more of those, they can be yours for $550 each. Again, just email webmaster@macdailynews.com.