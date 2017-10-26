“The most important date for Apple Inc.’s iPhone X may be a week before the flagship smartphone actually reaches stores,” Alex Webb writes for Bloomberg. “On Friday, consumers can pre-order the $999 device, which will ship by Nov. 3. Apple has faced limited supplies of some components, so that date may slip after the first few million orders. Securing early customer pledges to buy the handset will help ensure they don’t opt for competing devices in the crucial holiday shopping season, even if they wait longer than expected to receive their iPhone X.”

“‘Any time you can get people to pre-commit to a product that’s not available, it’s good news,’ said Julie Ask, a Forrester Research analyst. ‘It gives you a lot of visibility, it’s less expensive than selling it to people in stores, it’s easier to tell people when it’s going to arrive,'” Webb writes. “Even though analysts widely expect iPhone X supplies to be limited early on, the device will still available in 55 countries and territories. Apple also expects to have the iPhone X in many stores on Nov. 3 and it said Tuesday that walk-in buyers should ‘arrive early.'”

“When customers order online, they don’t pay up front. Instead, Apple withdraws the cash when the iPhone is shipped,” Webb writes. “Investors and analysts will be able to monitor how the wait times for delivery develop in the course of Friday, giving insights into demand.”

MacDailyNews Take: Without knowing how many units Apple has amassed for November 3rd, goo luck with that equation, investors and analysts!

“Given reported production bottlenecks, iPhone X delivery times will be four to six weeks by 8 a.m. New York time and should remain largely unchanged in the following days, said Gene Munster, a veteran Apple analyst and co-founder of VC firm Loup Ventures,” Webb writes. “Apple will report earnings Nov. 2, when it will also give guidance for the holiday quarter. Analysts expect revenue in those three months of $86 billion, up almost 10 percent from the same period a year earlier, indicating they don’t anticipate supply issues to burden sales.”

