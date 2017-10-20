“Downloads of a popular Mac OSX [sic] [recte macOS] media player and an accompanying download manager were infected with trojan malware after the developer’s servers were hacked,” Danny Palmer reports for ZDNet.

“Elmedia Player by software developer Eltima boasts over one million users, some of whom have may have also unwittingly installed Proton, a Remote Access Trojan which specifically targets Macs for the purposes of spying and theft,” Palmer reports. “Attackers also managed to compromise a second Eltima product – Folx – with the same malware.”

“The Proton backdoor provides attackers with an almost full view of the compromised system, allowing the theft of browser information, keylogs, usernames and passwords, cryprocurrency wallets, macOS keychain data and more,” Palmer reports. “The compromise came to light on October 19, when cyber security researchers at ESET noticed the Elmedia Player was distributing Proton trojan malware. Users are warned if they downloaded the software from Eltima on that day before 3:15pm EDT, their system has may have been compromised by the malware.”

