“Apple uncovered a seemingly welcome surprise by recovering over a ton of gold from old devices you recycled,” Don Reisinger reports for Fortune.

“The tech giant revealed in its annual Environmental Responsibility Report (PDF) this week that it recovered 2,204 pounds of gold, valued at millions of dollars in material,” Reisinger reports. “Additionally, Apple was able to recover 6,612 pounds of silver as part of its ‘take-back initiatives’ in 2015.”

“While the recycling could be viewed as a nice cash infusion for most, for Apple, one of the richest companies in the world with hundreds of millions of cash in the bank, it’s a pittance,” Reisinger reports. “What’s more, Apple isn’t using the material to cash it in, but rather to reuse it for its future production efforts.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]