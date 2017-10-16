“The tech giant revealed in its annual Environmental Responsibility Report (PDF) this week that it recovered 2,204 pounds of gold, valued at millions of dollars in material,” Reisinger reports. “Additionally, Apple was able to recover 6,612 pounds of silver as part of its ‘take-back initiatives’ in 2015.”
“While the recycling could be viewed as a nice cash infusion for most, for Apple, one of the richest companies in the world with hundreds of millions of cash in the bank, it’s a pittance,” Reisinger reports. “What’s more, Apple isn’t using the material to cash it in, but rather to reuse it for its future production efforts.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Cheaper than mining it!
At the current price of gold, $1303.59 per ounce, 2,204 pounds is worth $45,969,797.76.
[Update, 7:33am PDT: Had our cups of coffee and fixed the math.]
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]