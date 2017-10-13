iPhone X and iOS 11 use Face ID to determine display of Lock screen notifications

“The Apple iPhone X will only show lockscreen notifications with actual content when it knows you are the one who is watching and if it’s somebody else, they will only see the notification source, but not the notification content itself (which might be sensitive),” Victor H. reports for Phone Arena.

“The future also comes with iOS 11 to earlier iPhones,” Victor reports, “but it’s slightly modified: since you do not have Face ID on those earlier models, you can go into settings and enable showing notifications with content / preview only when the device has been unlocked.”

MacDailyNews Take: Such user control should have been included in Settings with the advent of lockscreen notifications. But, better late than never!



“What iOS did offer up until now was two options,” Victor reports, “which were either to show full lockscreen notifications with content or not show lockscreen notifications at all (to be perfectly exact, the feature was available in Mail and Messages, but nowhere else).”

