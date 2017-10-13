iPhone X and iOS 11 use Face ID to determine display of Lock screen notifications

“The future also comes with iOS 11 to earlier iPhones,” Victor reports, “but it’s slightly modified: since you do not have Face ID on those earlier models, you can go into settings and enable showing notifications with content / preview only when the device has been unlocked.”
“What iOS did offer up until now was two options,” Victor reports, “which were either to show full lockscreen notifications with content or not show lockscreen notifications at all (to be perfectly exact, the feature was available in Mail and Messages, but nowhere else).”
When the device knows you’re looking at it or even if you’re nearby (within
eyesightsensorsight), there’s a lot that can be accomplished to improve the user experience beyond simply unlocking the device. — MacDailyNews, August 9, 2017
