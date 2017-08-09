“Apple appears to have figured out that you don’t need to hear your ringtones if you’re already using your iPhone when a text or phone call comes through,” Henry T. Casey reports for Tom’s Guide. “This is according to a new report that claims the rumored face-detecting 3D sensor in the iPhone 8 will intelligently silence the audio parts of your notifications.”

“iOS developer Guilherme Rambo found this new bit of information in the HomePod speaker firmware leaked from Apple,” Casey reports. “In a tweet, Rambo revealed a new term to iOS called ‘TLAttentionAwarenessObserver,’ which appears in conjunction with other phrases that refer to changing ringtones when attention is detected and updating alert volume dynamically.”

What @jsnell talked about on the last @_upgradefm is true: the iPhone will suppress notification sounds if you're looking at it pic.twitter.com/eFzKUfZYDx — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 8, 2017

