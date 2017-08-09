“iOS developer Guilherme Rambo found this new bit of information in the HomePod speaker firmware leaked from Apple,” Casey reports. “In a tweet, Rambo revealed a new term to iOS called ‘TLAttentionAwarenessObserver,’ which appears in conjunction with other phrases that refer to changing ringtones when attention is detected and updating alert volume dynamically.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, you’ll have a setting, so you’ll be able to turn this new feature off or, perhaps, even modify the volume level when the device is aware of your attention.
When the device knows you’re looking at it or even if you’re nearby (within
eyesightsensorsight), there’s a lot that can be accomplished to improve the user experience beyond simply unlocking the device.