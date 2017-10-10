“Each year, fall ushers in a few certainties. Leaves change color and fall gently to the ground. Pumpkin spice flavors turn up in unlikely foodstuffs. And iPhone owners feel pretty sure that Apple has intentionally slowed down their smartphone, in a dastardly attempt to get them to upgrade to the latest model,” Brian Barrett writes for Wired. “That last one? It’s not a thing.”

“A new look at historic iPhone performance data disproves the notion for good. Does your iPhone run a little slower than it used to, just in time for the iPhone 8? Maybe. If you’re blaming Apple, though, you’re barking up the wrong corporate monolith,” Barrett writes. “The data that disproves any malicious intent on Apple’s part comes from Futuremark, the company behind a popular benchmarking app called 3DMark. The app runs a series of tests that measure your phone’s performance… If Apple were purposefully debilitating an older iPhone, that would clearly show up in the 3DMark score. Reader, it didn’t.”

“iPhones do slow down a bit over time, largely thanks to your various downloads,” Barrett writes. “Just like those other unfortunate side effects of fall, there’s no underlying conspiracy. It’s just how things work.”

