“Last week, a story went viral that claimed Apple was intentionally slowing down older iPhones to push people to buy its latest models,” Futuremark reports. “The claim was based on data which shows Google searches for ‘iPhone slow’ spiking dramatically with the release of each new model.”

“And while plenty of reputable sites debunked the logic of that claim, no one looked at actual performance data to tell the true story,” Futuremark reports. “Fortunately, we have plenty of real-world data we can use. Since 2016, we have collected more than a hundred thousand benchmark results for seven different iPhone models across three different versions of iOS.”

“These benchmark results provide a unique insight into the everyday performance of each iPhone model over time,” Futuremark reports. “Our benchmarking data shows that, rather than intentionally degrading the performance of older models, Apple actually does a good job of supporting its older devices with regular updates that maintain a consistent level of performance across iOS versions.”

MacDailyNews Take: Sorry, conspiracy theorists, there’s no conspiracy here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]