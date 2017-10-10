Alien Skin Software today announced the release of Exposure X3, their non-destructive RAW photo editor and organizer. Exposure is an award-winning photo editor that combines powerful organizational tools with gorgeous photo processing into a single intuitive solution. Exposure is also significantly faster than traditional photo editors.

Photographers can easily organize, edit, enhance, and export their photos using Exposure’s efficient workflow. Its unique design streamlines image management and backups, and enables multi-computer and collaborative workflows that are not possible with traditional editing tools.

This latest version of Exposure introduces numerous creative enhancements.

Color and B&W toning enhancements give photographers greater control over their image adjustments. The side-by-side view provides an easy way to compare multiple images, or to audition multiple presets on a single image. Linear and radial gradient tools enable a natural, seamless fade between two or more effects. Adjustable borders include grunge and wet plate looks.

There are powerful new organizing tools, as well.

Virtual copies enable photographers to edit multiple variations of a single photo, without taking up additional disk space. Exposure’s intuitive keywords interface enables photographers to add descriptive tags to their photo, making it easy to organize photos around themes and to create keyword sets. The advanced collections tools help them quickly and easily group their images, no matter where they appear on their computer.

Additional enhancements include the following:

• New presets that feature linear/radial shapes

• More borders, light effects, and overlay blend modes.

• Flexible watermark capability on exported images

• Numerous speed enhancements

“Exposure gives photographers all the tools they need for professional photo editing, freeing them from relying on multiple apps to complete their workflow. Exposure’s speed helps them produce beautiful images extremely quickly,” said Alien Skin CEO Finley Lee in a statement. “From capture to creativity, Exposure is the fastest way for photographers to bring their vision to life.”

Every Tool Photographers Need In a Single Product

With Exposure, photographers have a single product that efficiently handles their full photography workflow.

They can use Exposure to quickly copy their images to their computer, and can begin culling and editing their images immediately. Exposure’s file management and image rating tools help them efficiently organize their photos. Robust metadata tools enable them to quickly search and sort large photo libraries.

Exposure’s advanced engine handles the demanding task of accurate film emulation. It faithfully reproduces hundreds of analog film types, down to the size, shape, and color of film grain. An extensive library of creative, adjustable presets makes these looks available to photographers.

A suite of powerful editing tools and special effects enables fundamental adjustments like color toning, sharpening, and exposure, as well as advanced creative effects like vignette, film grain, and bokeh.

Exposure includes the finishing tools that photographers need to refine their photos. They can complete their spot healing, layering, and brushing all within Exposure.

All of Exposure’s tools exist in a single, customizable user interface, resulting in a seamless workflow.

Exposure also works as a creative editing plug-in with other editors, such as Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

Today’s best photographers use Exposure to create beautiful images. Among them is master photographer and educator Sue Bryce, who edits all of her work in Exposure. “Exposure is every look I’ve ever wanted, all in one software product. It truly replicates every type of film you could possible imagine, and helps me bring a painterly, Old Masters-feel to my images,” she said.

Pricing and Availability

Exposure X3 is available now from www.alienskin.com for $149. Upgrade pricing is available to owners of previous versions of Exposure for $99.

Exposure X3 is also available in the Exposure X3 Bundle. This integrated collection bundles Exposure with Alien Skin’s award-winning Blow Up and Snap Art tools to add high-quality upsizing and natural media special effects. It is available for $199. Owners of one or more of the current apps in the Exposure X3 Bundle can purchase for $119.

A 30-day fully-featured free trial of Exposure is available. Visit www.alienskin.com/exposure to learn more and download the trial.

Host Requirements

Exposure X3 may be used as a standalone program or as a set of plug-ins. When used as a set of plug-ins, it requires one of the following host applications:

• Adobe Photoshop CS6 or Adobe Photoshop CC 2015 or newer

• Adobe Lightroom 6 or Adobe Lightroom CC 2015 or newer

System Requirements

• Apple Mac: OS X 10.10 Yosemite or newer

• Microsoft Windows: Windows 7 64-bit or newer

• An Intel Core 2 processor or compatible

• A monitor with 1280 × 768 resolution or greater

Source: Alien Skin Software