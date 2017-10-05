British start-up Zap&Go has developed carbon-ion supercapacitors that allow rapid charging.
The current version is not able to store much power, but the company hopes future generations will store much more.
BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more in a video report here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, one of these battery breakthroughs really pans out someday!
