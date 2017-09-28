“Beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program will be able to download the new macOS High Sierra beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.,” Clover reports. “Those who want to be a part of Apple’s beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas.”
Clover reports, “macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 appears to focus primarily on bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood updates.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Shoring up an already very nice High Sierra!