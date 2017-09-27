“Routers have come a long way since the early days of broadband, and the market is now saturated with different models serving different need,” Jayce Wagner writes for Digital Trends.

“There are actually three flavors of the Netgear Orbi system, but we chose the middle tier version due to its performance versus price ratio. It’s an awesome setup, and the real-world connection speeds – not the ones advertised by Netgear – are impressive as you move throughout the house,” Wagner writes. “What makes the Orbi system unique is that it’s not a standalone device that connects to your service provider’s modem. It consists of at least two units — one that physically connects to the modem and serves as the main hub/router, and one that you can place anywhere else in the home or office to serve as an access point.”

“The best whole home router kit [is] the Eero Home Wi-Fi System,” Wagner writes. “Hands down, the Eero kit is an extremely reliable networking solution that provides fast, full coverage throughout your home or office. It’s based on the budding “mesh” networking technology that creates a web of connectivity between access points, generating an invisible blanket throughout the home or office.”



“The latest Eero kit includes one hockey puck-style unit serving as the hub, and two PC mice-like ‘beacons’ that are slimmer than the hub, and plug directly into an electrical outlet. These beacons even sport a built-in night light to fend off the monsters lurking in the dark,” Wagner writes. “Setting up the kit is a brainless project, and doesn’t involve digging through detailed settings in a browser-based interface. All maintenance is performed on a friendly mobile app. With the app, you can test your internet connection, manage a guest network, block unwanted devices, and more.”

