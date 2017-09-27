“There are also some onboarding videos, for things like activating Siri or revealing Control Center, which will be shown to iPhone X users upon setup,” Mayo reports. “Whilst the simulator OS was in a bit of a weird shape in Xcode 9, the Xcode 9.1 iPhone X simulator much more closely reflects what iOS will look like on the new edge-to-edge rounded screen.”
Mayo reports, “This gives us our first close-up look at the home screen and lock screen experience for iPhone X.”
MacDailyNews Take: Rounded corners: Good. Notch; Bad.
We pray that iPhone X notch quickly fades from view with use because right now, we can’t stop staring at the hideous thing.
We fear the iPhone X’s notch is Apple’s Opti-Grab™.
Don’t get us wrong, we’ll live with it. But, one of the main reasons we choose Apple products is because we don’t like to settle for “we’ll live with it.”
