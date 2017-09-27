“The new Xcode 9.1 beta has also been released by Apple today with support for the new operating system updates: iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1 and tvOS 11.1,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “It also includes a more fully-fledged iPhone X simulator, which demonstrates the new lock screen and home screen experiences.”

“There are also some onboarding videos, for things like activating Siri or revealing Control Center, which will be shown to iPhone X users upon setup,” Mayo reports. “Whilst the simulator OS was in a bit of a weird shape in Xcode 9, the Xcode 9.1 iPhone X simulator much more closely reflects what iOS will look like on the new edge-to-edge rounded screen.”

Mayo reports, “This gives us our first close-up look at the home screen and lock screen experience for iPhone X.”

Remember I talked about onboarding videos when setting up the iPhone X? Here's the first one. pic.twitter.com/Fe5t3s8lgo — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 27, 2017

iPhone X onboarding video 2: go home pic.twitter.com/WrG0cW5Iqq — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 27, 2017

iPhone X onboarding video 3: Siri pic.twitter.com/LYnrMZmkbK — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 27, 2017

iPhone X onboarding video 4: Control Center pic.twitter.com/GdwhOhSIvV — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 27, 2017



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Rounded corners: Good. Notch; Bad. We pray that iPhone X notch quickly fades from view with use because right now, we can’t stop staring at the hideous thing. We fear the iPhone X’s notch is Apple’s Opti-Grab™. Don’t get us wrong, we’ll live with it. But, one of the main reasons we choose Apple products is because we don’t like to settle for “we’ll live with it.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]