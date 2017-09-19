“watchOS 4 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General –> Software Update,” Clover reports. “To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.”
“There are several interface improvements, including a new vertical dock, a Quickstart interface when starting a workout, a better interface and more options in Apple Music, access to Apple News, new gestures in Mail, new complications for unread messages and Now Playing songs, and more,” Clover reports. “A new Flashlight option is available in Control Center for running or walking at night, person-to-person Apple Pay is coming to the Messages app starting this fall, and third-party apps are faster than ever with better load times and a more responsive interface, plus developers have access to even more features like the heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and gyroscope.”
MacDailyNews Take: Enjoy watchOS 4 while you last (until October 5th), Apple Watch Nike+ Series 2!