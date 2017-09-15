“It didn’t take long after Apple launched its new flagship iPhone X for some top US wireless carriers to signal a return to the brutal iPhone price war that hurt profit margins last year,” Rachel Gunter writes for Market Realist. “After a fierce price war that ate into profit margins in 2016, top US wireless carriers appeared to have learned their lesson, until Apple showed up with a range of new devices.”

“AT&T couldn’t wait this time for the notorious disruptor T-Mobile to beat it to the punch, so it punched first, announcing a generous iPhone promotion that allows customers to walk away with two new iPhones for the price of one,” Gunter writes. “To counter AT&T’s generous iPhone promotion, T-Mobile, Verizon Communications, and Sprint have come up with their own generous iPhone trade-in offers. Verizon, for instance, is giving up to $300 trade-in credit toward the purchase of the iPhone 8.”

