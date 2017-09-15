“Apple has given the iPhone X an emergency feature that users can trigger if they’re forced by a thief or police to look at the device and unlock i,” Liam Tung writes for ZDNet.

“Apple says Face ID is even better than Touch ID at thwarting biometric spoofing thanks to the hardware setup,” Tung writes. “But just as someone else can force you to put a finger on the home button, they can also force you to look at the phone.”

“So developer Keith Krimbel asked an Apple’s senior vice president of software engineer, Craig Federighi, what happens if a thief steals your phone and then points it at your face before taking off?” Tung writes. “He posted Federighi’s response on Twitter.”



