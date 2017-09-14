“Apple software chief Craig Federighi has revealed that Face ID unlock on the new iPhone X will come with a hidden security feature, allowing users to press buttons on both sides of the phone to temporarily disable the facial recognition capabilities,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider. “”

“Keith Krimbel emailed Federighi this week, and received a response which he share on Twitter. Krimbel asked what measures Apple was taking to ensure a thief cannot take a user’s iPhone X, point it at their face and then run away with the device unlocked,” Hughes reports. “‘There are two mitigations: if you don’t stare at the phone, it won’t unlock,’ Federighi said. ‘Also, if you grip the buttons on both sides of the phone when you hand it over, it will temporarily disable Face ID.'”

“Other tidbits about Face ID on the iPhone X continue to trickle out, including the fact that the technology will be limited to one face per device at launch,” Hughes reports. “It was also revealed that Apple has been planning for Face ID to replace Touch ID entirely for over a year now, dispelling rumors that the company was trying to embed Touch ID into the iPhone X display as recently as this summer.”

