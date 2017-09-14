“But while the 20-year-old is still enjoying the experience, he admitted to Daily Mail Australia that he regrets getting there so far ahead of time,” Rahman reports. “Mr Kourouche grabbed the coveted spot at the front of the queue before Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the latest products at the company’s brand-new headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.”
“The student, who is studying software engineering, had hoped the ‘anniversary’ iPhone X would be launched this month, but the highly-anticipated device won’t be available to pre-order until October 27 and shipped on November 3,” Rahman reports. “However, he is not prepared to spend seven weeks waiting for it. But instead of leaving and losing his current spot, he is going to drop more than $3,000 to get the new iPhone 8 Plus when it is released next week before coming back later to line up for iPhone X… ‘I had been hoping I could hit two birds with one stone and buy the iPhone 8 and X together,’ he said. ‘I will probably camp out for the X, but not for 10 days, definitely not.'””
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Oops!
What if Apple threw an iPhone 8/Plus launch party and nobody came? We might be about to find out.
Although we know people will buy tens of millions of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus units each quarter, we can’t imagine why. For us, the X simply blots out all else. Of course, we already have 256GB Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus units we can turn over, so that makes it easier. We also have to get a bunch new Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) and another bunch of Apple TV 4K units… Hoo boy!
Take our latest poll and let us know which iPhone you’re looking to buy.
Here are Gene Munster’s iPhone mix estimates via Loup Ventures: