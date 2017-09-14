“An iPhone fan who is camping outside Sydney’s flagship Apple store for 10 days to be the first to get his hands on the latest device has revealed he regrets lining up so early,” Khaleda Rahman reports for The Daily Mail. “Mazen Kourouche is waiting outside the George Street store and plans to stay there until the iPhone 8 is released on September 22, so he can be the first in the world to unbox it for his YouTube followers.”

“But while the 20-year-old is still enjoying the experience, he admitted to Daily Mail Australia that he regrets getting there so far ahead of time,” Rahman reports. “Mr Kourouche grabbed the coveted spot at the front of the queue before Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the latest products at the company’s brand-new headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.”

“The student, who is studying software engineering, had hoped the ‘anniversary’ iPhone X would be launched this month, but the highly-anticipated device won’t be available to pre-order until October 27 and shipped on November 3,” Rahman reports. “However, he is not prepared to spend seven weeks waiting for it. But instead of leaving and losing his current spot, he is going to drop more than $3,000 to get the new iPhone 8 Plus when it is released next week before coming back later to line up for iPhone X… ‘I had been hoping I could hit two birds with one stone and buy the iPhone 8 and X together,’ he said. ‘I will probably camp out for the X, but not for 10 days, definitely not.'””

