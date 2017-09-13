“Excerpts from the analysts’ notes I’ve seen,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0. “More as they come in, newest on top.”

A couple samples:

• Gene Munster, Loup Ventures: Raising Apple Watch Unit Growth In FY18 To 59% From 9%. With the introduction of LTE to the Apple Watch Series 3, as well as reduced price of the Series 1, we have become meaningfully more bullish on demand for these products. Near term, we have increased our unit assumption from 3.5M to 5.1M, implying 60% y/y growth. Looking longer term, we believe this announcement will add ~10M incremental Apple Watch units in 2018, implying Apple Watch sales grow 59% y/y to 26M in FY18. Due to the reduced price of the Series 1 we have lowered our Apple Watch ASP to imply flat y/y growth in FY18, but due to the higher expected sales we are now modeling the company to record $11.7B (4% of sales) Apple Watch sales in 2018.

• Mark Hibben, Rethink Technology: Apple’s Breakthrough 3D Sensor Technology. I’ve never seen the company introduce so much new tech in one event before: the 3D sensor for iPhone X, LTE connectivity in Apple Watch Series 3 (without changing the form factor), and a new A11 Bionic processor with a special Neural Engine for machine learning… Although many complain that Apple just adopts other companies’ technology, it showed with the September 12 event that it could genuinely lead in technology development. Investors shouldn’t let themselves become distracted by whimsical Animojis. No other smartphone in the world has the TrueDepth sensor. Apple is bringing its very substantial resources to bear to solve real problems and gain technological advantage. Buy.

• Tim Bajarin, Creative Strategies: Apple Watch Series 3: Observations. With the inclusion of an LTE modem, the Apple Watch, which is now the #1 smartwatch on the market regarding units and revenue, Apple takes their wearable up a big notch and makes it even smarter in its right. It has a new dual core CPU that is 70% faster than the last series and Apple delivers an ingenious way to use the screen itself for the radio’s antenna, making it one of the most innovative smart watches on the market bar none.

Tons more in the full article

MacDailyNews Take: The question is how long the average Joe and Jane (who will miss the thirty-second pre-order window) will have to wait for the iPhone X they want to buy to hit Apple Store shelves, virtual and physical? The iPhone X supply-demand imbalance might make the Apple Watch launch look well-stocked.

