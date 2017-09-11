“We asked Dan Marcec, director of content at Equilar, a data-focused company that has reported on CEO compensation,” Segarra reports. “625 million… is Marcec’s best low estimate.”
Segarra reports, “In 2015, Cook said he would give away all of his money, a commitment many other wealthy philanthropists — including Bill Gates and Warren Buffet — have made as well.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: He’ll easily be a billionaire when all is said and done (if he isn’t already via other investments that he can keep private).
