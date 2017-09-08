“They say that where Apple leads, the industry follows, and the company’s move to adopt the HEIC/HEIF image format appears to be driving this kind of adoption and industry change,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“Apple will begin supporting the format when it introduces iOS 11 so news that on-demand image processing service, imgix will support the HEIC format may turn out to be the thin end of something,” Evans writes. “This announcement means imgix will be able to accept images in the HEIC file format and perform its full suite of real-time image processing operations on them.”

“Apple will be the first major device maker to support HEIC natively,” Evans writes. “imgix customers already include: Dropbox, Reddit, Lyft, Kickstarter, Coursera, eHarmony, The Guardian, Brit + Co., Bustle, and many others.”

Read more in the full article here.