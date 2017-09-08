“For a public beta, the early releases of iOS 11 were really flaky and temperamental, and the worst I remember from Apple in years. Not only were they buggy, crashy, and incredibly slow, but also a lot of stuff was badly broken,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Battery life was also terrible.”
Kingsley-Hughes writes, “But over the months the betas got better (as you’d expect), and with the latest iOS 11 public beta 9, the releases have gone from being some of the worst I’ve seen from Apple, to some of the very best.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, iOS 11 is nearly ready for prime time!