“As you may have heard, Apple has invited the tech press to the Steve Jobs Theater next Tuesday, Sept. 12, to witness the unveiling of the next generation of iPhones,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

“So what else is on Apple’s agenda?” P.E.D. writes. “The media’s wish list is long. Too long.”

“Mark Gurman and Alex Webb, Bloomberg: The company plans to introduce three new iPhone models, a version of its Apple TV set-top-box that can stream higher-quality, and a new version of the Apple Watch that can connect to LTE cellular data networks,” P.E.D. writes. “Kyle Wiggers, Digital Trends: Here’s everything we expect to see… New iPhones. Apple Watch Series 3. 4K Apple TV. iOS 11. HomePod. AirPods 2.”

P.E.D. writes, “I have no inside information, but my gut tells me this plate is way too full.”

