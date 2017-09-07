“So what else is on Apple’s agenda?” P.E.D. writes. “The media’s wish list is long. Too long.”
“Mark Gurman and Alex Webb, Bloomberg: The company plans to introduce three new iPhone models, a version of its Apple TV set-top-box that can stream higher-quality, and a new version of the Apple Watch that can connect to LTE cellular data networks,” P.E.D. writes. “Kyle Wiggers, Digital Trends: Here’s everything we expect to see… New iPhones. Apple Watch Series 3. 4K Apple TV. iOS 11. HomePod. AirPods 2.”
P.E.D. writes, “I have no inside information, but my gut tells me this plate is way too full.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll soon see!
It’s really two events worth of stuff:
• September Event 1: iPhones with releases of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra
• October Event 2: LTE Apple Watch Series 3, 4K Apple TV, HomePod demo and possible pre-order/release dates, etc.