On Wednesday, “Apple filed for the ‘Live Titles’ trademark in London. Live Titles is related to Apple’s ‘Clips’ and was introduced in March,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“Apple filed for their ‘Clips’ trademark in London last week,” Purcher reports. “Also covered in today’s report are dual trademark filings for Apple’s ‘GymKit’ that was filed in the U.S.”

Purcher reports, “Apple filed for two trademarks relating to ‘GymKit’ under numbers 87474480 and 87474471 with both being filed under international class 09 covering “computer software used in developing other software applications; application development software.”

MacDailyNews Notee: Apple’s forthcoming watchOS 4 introduces GymKit, a technology platform that will offer customers connected workouts with cardio equipment. With GymKit, customers using their favorite cardio equipment will be able to pair their Apple Watch directly to treadmills, ellipticals, indoor bikes or stair steppers from global manufacturers such as Life Fitness and Technogym with a simple tap. In an industry first, data not previously communicated between smartwatch and fitness machine will sync seamlessly — including calories, distance, speed, floors climbed, incline and pace — resulting in the most accurate measurements possible with less device management. With Apple’s Clips app’s Live Titles, users can create animated titles for their videos with their voice, in a style they choose. How to create a Live Title in Apple’s Clips app here.

