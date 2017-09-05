“While it may be difficult for Google’s Android fans to admit, Apple’s iPhone has become one of history’s most influential consumer electronics devices,” Daniel Howley writes for Yahoo Finance. “These are the most important iPhone features to date.”

• The Home button

• EarPods

• The Retina display

• Touch ID

• The camera

• Siri

• The App Store

• iOS

“From the moment you turn on your iPhone to the moment you put it down at night — and then pick it up again to check Instagram one more time — you interact with iOS,” Howley writes. “Without it, the iPhone wouldn’t be anything close to the device it is today and will be in the future.”

