• The Home button
• EarPods
• The Retina display
• Touch ID
• The camera
• Siri
• The App Store
• iOS
“From the moment you turn on your iPhone to the moment you put it down at night — and then pick it up again to check Instagram one more time — you interact with iOS,” Howley writes. “Without it, the iPhone wouldn’t be anything close to the device it is today and will be in the future.”
MacDailyNews Take: In May 2016, for their “50 Most Influential Gadgets of All Time,” TIME Magazine places Apple’s revolutionary iPhone at No.1, writing:
Apple was the first company to put a truly powerful computer in the pockets of millions when it launched the iPhone in 2007. Smartphones had technically existed for years, but none came together as accessibly and beautifully as the iPhone. Apple’s device ushered in a new era of flat, touchscreen phones with buttons that appeared on screen as you needed them, replacing the chunkier phones with slide-out keyboards and static buttons. What really made the iPhone so remarkable, however, was its software and mobile app store, introduced later. The iPhone popularized the mobile app, forever changing how we communicate, play games, shop, work, and complete many everyday tasks.
The iPhone is a family of very successful products. But, more than that, it fundamentally changed our relationship to computing and information—a change likely to have repercussions for decades to come.