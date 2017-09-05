“Posted online by Benjamin Geskin, a design student turned prolific iPhone leaker, the following pictures allegedly depict the iPhone 8’s SIM card tray,” Smith reports. “If real, these images show two purported iPhone 8 colors, including copper gold — or ‘blush’ gold, as described here — and silver.”
Smith reports, “Geskin [also] posted an image that compares the iPhone 8’s gold to Rose Gold and regular iPhone gold.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see for sure soon enough!
