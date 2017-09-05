“One week, that’s how much we have to wait to finally see Apple unveil the iPhone 8 and confirm many of the iPhone rumors we’ve been talking about for the better part of 2017,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “And we’ve got plenty of leaks to look at, starting with pictures of a purported iPhone 8 components that shows us some of the phone’s new color options.”

“Posted online by Benjamin Geskin, a design student turned prolific iPhone leaker, the following pictures allegedly depict the iPhone 8’s SIM card tray,” Smith reports. “If real, these images show two purported iPhone 8 colors, including copper gold — or ‘blush’ gold, as described here — and silver.”

Smith reports, “Geskin [also] posted an image that compares the iPhone 8’s gold to Rose Gold and regular iPhone gold.”

#iPhone8 SIM Card Tray “Blush” Gold

Silver

Black pic.twitter.com/TuCXeh4sby — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 5, 2017

Color comparison

“Blush” Gold / Rose Gold / Gold pic.twitter.com/KRx1ls85Zn — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 5, 2017

