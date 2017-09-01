“We have less than two weeks to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 8 and finally puts an end to all the rumors and speculation,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “As is the case each and every year, there really isn’t much left for Apple to surprise us with when company executives take the stage on September 12th.”

“We already know just about everything there is to know about the iPhone 8, from its look and all-screen design to its specs, price, internal components, and more,” Epstein reports. “We even know that Apple is ditching Touch ID and replacing with even more impressive facial recognition features.”

“There is one thing we don’t know, however, and a new report may have finally answered the last remaining question surrounding Apple’s next-generation flagship iPhone,” Epstein reports. “If a new report from Apple news blog 9to5Mac is to be believed… the “iPhone 8” is actually Apple’s name for its iPhone 7 successor, not the completely redesigned iPhone we’ve been seeing so much of over the past few months.”

“I’m here at IFA in Berlin, Germany which opens to the public today. Behind the scenes I’ve been discussing the upcoming iPhone launch on September 12th with many case vendors,” Seth Weintraub reports. “these people believe the names of the iPhones will be: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, [and] iPhone Edition.”

“One casemaker has updated their internal SKUs based on the information and is actively printing packaging which I was able to see in the form of preliminary artwork,” Weintraub reports. “Conventional wisdom up until this point was that the other iPhones launched next month would be called the ‘iPhone 7s’ and ‘iPhone 7s Plus.'”

