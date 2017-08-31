“The report said the displays are expected to be used in new iPhone models released in 2018, although Apple’s plans could change,” Rossignol reports. “With a nearly 6.5 inch display, the so-called iPhone 9 would have an even larger screen than the 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 8 introduced earlier this month. Meanwhile, the 5.85-inch version would likely be the same size as the iPhone 8.”
“In May, South Korean publication The Bell reported that Apple was planning to launch new iPhones with 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch OLED displays next year, but ETNews claims development of the 5.28-inch size has been abandoned,” Rossignol reports. “‘This is because consumers have preferred to use a large screen, and technologies such as full-screen or bezel-less have been developed that can enlarge the display while keeping the overall size of the smartphone small,’ it said.”
MacDailyNews Take: As the shift to OLED means the the forthcoming OLED iPhone can feature a 5.85-inch display in a case around the same size as an iPhone 7, a 6.46-inch OLED iPhone would likely be around the same size as the iPhone 7 Plus.
