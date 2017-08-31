“South Korea’s ETNews, citing unnamed industry sources, claims Apple is working with Samsung Display and its other suppliers on the development of next-generation OLED displays in 5.85-inch and 6.46-inch sizes,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The report said the displays are expected to be used in new iPhone models released in 2018, although Apple’s plans could change,” Rossignol reports. “With a nearly 6.5 inch display, the so-called iPhone 9 would have an even larger screen than the 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 8 introduced earlier this month. Meanwhile, the 5.85-inch version would likely be the same size as the iPhone 8.”

“In May, South Korean publication The Bell reported that Apple was planning to launch new iPhones with 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch OLED displays next year, but ETNews claims development of the 5.28-inch size has been abandoned,” Rossignol reports. “‘This is because consumers have preferred to use a large screen, and technologies such as full-screen or bezel-less have been developed that can enlarge the display while keeping the overall size of the smartphone small,’ it said.”

Read more in the full article here.