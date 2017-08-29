“Early in January 2007, then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs stood onstage in San Francisco to unveil a tiny rectangle that changed the way the world communicates,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz.

“Over the last decade, Apple has gone on to sell more than 1.2 billion iPhones, and many have high hopes for the company’s tenth-anniversary device, which it will likely announce next month,” Murphy writes. “Before the launch event, here’s a quick look at how the iPhone has changed over the past 10 years.”

“The original iPhone wasn’t without its flaws. It didn’t have 3G data, or GPS, both of which were introduced a year later with the iPhone 3G. The second iPhone also replaced the aluminum-and-plastic back for a solid piece of curved plastic,” Murphy writes. “A year after that, Apple introduced the lifecycle that its phone launches have followed since, unveiling the iPhone 3GS… [iPhone 4 was] arguably Apple’s nicest-looking phone (according to my very unscientific poll), the glass-backed device was prone to shattering on dropping, and would drop calls if you held it a certain way, but it had the sharpest screen on the market at the time, the first front-facing camera on an iPhone (long live the selfie), and the first to be available on US networks other than just AT&T.”

