“So one intrepid Iowan reporter decided to ask Cook, who was in Des Moines to unveil a data center in the town of Waukee, the million-dollar question: Is he gunning for the White House?” Lee reports. “‘You’ve got to be kidding,’ said Cook to The Des Moines Register Thursday as he was visiting a local Apple store. ‘That must be a comedian or something.'”
“When the reporter followed up, Cook insisted he had no interest in politics,” Lee reports. “‘I’ve got a full-time job. And I love Apple deeply,’ said Cook. ‘So no, there’s no connection there at all.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Well, there you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth. For that matte, Zuckerberg also flatly denied he was running, answering “No” when asked if he was running by BuzzFeed News back in January.
