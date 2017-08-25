“While top Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former Vice President Joe Biden are considered the frontrunners to challenge President Trump in 2020, rumors have been swirling about the possibility of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg tossing his hat in the 2020 ring,” NTK Network writes. “Unlike Zuckerberg whose actions surrounding his possible run have largely been behind the scenes, it appears that Cook is taking a more Trumpian approach by holding rallies that appear optically more in line with a presidential type event. Cook visited Cincinnati Test Systems in Harrison, OH on Thursday morning, ‘where he thanked employees and hinted at a prosperous future.'”
“After Cook’s appearance in Harrison, he was off to Des Moines, IA for an event outside the Iowa Statehouse to announce the creation of a data center. Governor Kim Reynolds joined Cook for the announcement,” NTK Network writes. “Cook has not been shy about wading into political issues. He spoke out against Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords and, more recently, criticized Trump’s handling of the Charlottesville protests.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see a primary between Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg, narcissist tracker!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “GoeB” for the heads up.]