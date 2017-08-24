“The Des Moines Register reports that Apple is in talks with Waukee, Iowa, for a large data center project,” Mark Hibben writes for Seeking Alpha. “According to the Register, the Waukee City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday morning to take up the matter, listed as ‘Project Morgan’ on the Council agenda.”

“The Council agenda shows plans for a development agreement with Apple and the sale of city owned property to Apple. Interestingly, the datacenter will occupy part of a 3500-acre site, shown in red in the [below] graphic, that the city annexed, apparently with the Apple deal in mind,” Hibben writes. “As part of the annexation of what had been zoned for agriculture, the city will provide utilities such as water mains and sewers. The Iowa Economic Development Authority board also plans a special meeting on Thursday morning to consider economic incentives for Apple. No details have been released about the incentives which, The Register notes, is unusual.”



“Apple currently has datacenters in California, Nevada, Oregon, and North Carolina. Overseas, Apple has a datacenter in China and plans for them in Denmark and Ireland. As I pointed out in a Rethink Technology report, Apple’s ownership of the means of hosting and distributing its streaming content could provide a financial advantage when competing with companies such as Netflix,” Hibben writes. “Apple is rumored to be working on a 4K Apple TV. It had better. Apple is very much in danger of losing its position in a product category it more or less created as the ‘hobby’ of Steve Jobs. Given that Apple wants to become a power in streaming video and expand its Services business, Apple very much needs a flagship platform in Apple TV, not just a hobby.”

Read more in the full article here.