“Apple Inc. plans to build a data center in Waukee, joining Google, Facebook and Microsoft in building facilities in Iowa,” Kevin Hardy reports for The Des Moines Register. “The project became public after state officials published an agenda for a specially called meeting of the Iowa Economic Development Authority board.”

“The board will consider an undisclosed amount of incentives for Apple Thursday morning,” Hardy reports. “Details of incentives and the project are generally released to the public before the board’s meeting.”

“IEDA Spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said that information about Apple’s project was not yet public,” Hardy reports. “Under the code name Project Morgan, the City Council agenda shows plans for a development agreement with Apple, the sale of city-owned property to Bravo Real Estate LLC and rezoning of properties from agricultural use to light industrial. When awarding economic development incentives, the state usually requires a match from local governments. ”

