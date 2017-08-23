“Chinese poster GeekBar (which has a decent track record of iPhone leaks, although by no means infallible) has reported that the new high-end OLED iPhone will be offered in three storage capacities,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“The source says that the iPhone 8 base model is 64 GB, a welcomed doubling of the entry model 32 GB iPhone 7,” Mayo reports. “The mid tier model would be 256 GB and — brand new to the iPhone line — a high-end 512 GB storage option would also be offered.”

“The 64 GB base storage has been well documented by multiple sources in the last few months; Apple is apparently offering 64 GB as standard on the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8,” Mayo reports. “The juicy claim from GeekBar is the inclusion of a high-end 512 GB model… Apple introduced 512 GB to the iOS line with the 2017 iPad Pro models. It would make sense for the company to also sell iPhones in the same capacity.”

