“A survey of how U.S. consumers use their smartwatches produced mostly unsurprising results,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “Notifications and texts are of course the most frequent use, with activity-tracking number two.”

“But one stat did rather jump out at me: NPD’s data, collated by Statista, claims that a full 26% of smartwatch owners use them ‘daily’ for phone calls,” Lovejoy reports. “”

“While current Apple Watch models don’t have the ability to handle standalone calls, they do allow you to make or receive iPhone calls on your watch provided that it’s within range,” Lovejoy reports. “This isn’t expected to change even with the upcoming LTE model, which is reported to limit use of the eSIM to data connections.”

