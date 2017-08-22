“Q. A creep on my flight kept trying to AirDrop photos of his anatomy to my laptop. Was there any way to identify the sender remotely?” Robert Pegoraro reports for USA Today. “A. No. The Apple wireless feature that lets you share photos, videos and other files with iOS or Mac users is built for a trusted environment. And while it comes set to accept incoming files only from people in your contacts list, it doesn’t provide tools to deal with abuse if you change that setting.”

“In this case, a friend had reset AirDrop from “Contacts Only” to “Everyone” to ease sending files to and from co-workers,” Pegoraro reports. “She enlisted flight attendants to find the offending cretin, but they had no luck. Unfortunately, she does have company. Knuckle-dragging morons have been attempting ‘cyber flashing’ for years, exploiting the automatic preview AirDrop provides of an image sent from an unknown sender.”

“And since AirDrop works from as far away as 30 feet between Apple devices with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless active—they don’t need to be on the same wireless network—it can be easy for an abusive AirDropper to escape attention on a crowded subway car or airplane cabin,” Pegoraro reports. “A recipient of this kind of garbage can’t block the sender or look up any details about the person beyond the sender’s username.”

How to prevent creeps from using Apple’s AirDrop to ‘cyber flash’ here.