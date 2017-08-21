“In a new report out by KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo, the group believes that Apple has a significant lead on Qualcomm in the 3D sensing technology space,” Greg Barbosa reports for 9to5Mac.KGI reports that Qualcomm won’t be making significant shipments until at least 2019.”

“Kuo iterates in the report that Qualcomm is immature in both software and hardware fields to properly produce significant shipping products,” Barbosa reports. “This immaturity will help contribute to a delay in Android products receiving 3D sensing technology.”

Barbosa reports, “Previously, KGI published that the upcoming OLED iPhone would contain a ‘revolutionary’ front camera and an infrared module for 3D sensing.”

