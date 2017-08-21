“Kuo iterates in the report that Qualcomm is immature in both software and hardware fields to properly produce significant shipping products,” Barbosa reports. “This immaturity will help contribute to a delay in Android products receiving 3D sensing technology.”
Barbosa reports, “Previously, KGI published that the upcoming OLED iPhone would contain a ‘revolutionary’ front camera and an infrared module for 3D sensing.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s 64-bits all over again!
What feckless followers – at a great distance – the Android phone peddlers and their hapless pigeons are.
