“Long before the era of blogs and Twitter, Apple was not entirely successful at keeping its secrets secret,” Harry McCracken writes for Fast Company.

“I just found and digitized a local news item from San Francisco’s KGO, broadcast in February 1988,” McCracken writes. “It features the late tech-media pioneer David Bunnell, whose latest publication, at the time, was an Apple-centric weekly called Macintosh Today.”

McCracken writes, “Remarkably, it had gotten ahold of a 160-page internal Apple document about the Macintosh Portable, the company’s first truly mobile computer, which didn’t get announced until the following September.”



Read more in the full article here.